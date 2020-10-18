UPDATE: SoCal Edison no longer reporting power outage in Lake Isabella

UPDATE (9:40 a.m.): An outage is no longer being reported by SoCal Edison.

(8:17 a.m.): LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — More than 300 residents in the Lake Isabella area are currently without power due to an outage.

SoCal Edison said on its website that 325 customers have been affected by the outage, which was reported at around 7:43 a.m. Power was initially expected to be restored to most customers by around 8:30 a.m., according to the utility. However, it is now listing the restoration as “currently being re-evaluated.”

The company hasn’t provided an update on its website about where crews are at in the process of repairs or what the cause of the outage was. It is unclear at this time when power will be restored.

This article will be updated once more information is available.