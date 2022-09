BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center.

The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street.

Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees at the time of the outage.

To find out if you’re neighborhood is affected by the outage visit PG&E here.