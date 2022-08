BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 2,269 customers in central and south Bakersfield near highways 58 and 99, according to the PG&E outage map.

PG&E says the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m.

The company is assessing the cause of the outage, according to PG&E.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.