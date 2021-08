BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 300 PG&E customers are without power in northwest Bakersfield for an undetermined reason, according to the utility.

The outage reported around 3 p.m. is impacting 287 customers in an area stretching west from Buck Owens Boulevard to Coffee Road and from the Westside Parkway north to about San Lauren Park.

Power is expected to be restored about 6:30 p.m.