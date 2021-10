BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Power has been restored to thousands of residents following a large outage Monday afternoon that stretched from downtown Bakersfield south past Planz Road.

According to PG&E’s website, the weather-related outage began at 1:37 p.m. and affected 4,549 customers. Power had been restored to all but 650 customers by 4:30 p.m.