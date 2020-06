BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said an outage in southwest Bakersfield left more than 1,400 residents without power.

The outage was reported at 4:38 p.m. and impacted a total of 1,473 customers, according to the utility. The cause was unknown.

Power was expected to be restored to all customers by 8 p.m.

The impacted area was south of Cal State Bakersfield, east of Mountain Oak Road, west of El Portal Drive and north of South Laurelglen Boulevard, according to PG&E.