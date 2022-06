BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in an area west of central Bakersfield.

The outage is also reportedly impacting traffic lights in the area.

The outage, reported Tuesday morning, was impacting 1,265 customers and caused by an equipment issue, according to the PG&E website. The area affected was west of Real Road, south of Truxtun Avenue, east of Hewlett Street and north of Stockdale Highway.