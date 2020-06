BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An outage in west Bakersfield has left roughly 1,400 customers without power, according to PG&E.

The outage was reported at 10:40 a.m. and is impacting a total of 1,393 customers, the utility said. Power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause.