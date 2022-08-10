BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map.

The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street and Edison Highway. Spokespeople from PG&E said power is expected to be restored by 8:45 a.m.

PG&E officials said they are assessing the problem.

This story is developing and will be updated.