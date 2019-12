BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage reported Monday morning is impacting a total of 1,714 customers, according to PG&E.

The cause of the 10:11 a.m. outage is unknown and a crew is on the way, PG&E said.

Among the areas impacted are Fruitvale Avenue north to Olive Drive, east to Roberts lane and south of Highway 58.