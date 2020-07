UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — Power had been restored to all but 182 customers, with all customers expected to have power restored by 11 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is reporting 1,255 customers are without power Tuesday evening in southwest Bakersfield.

The 4:54 p.m. outage is impacting areas of Haggin Oaks and Seven Oaks south and southwest of Cal State Bakersfield, according to PG&E. Power is expected to be restored by 8:45 p.m.

The cause was under investigation.