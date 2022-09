BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Oildale is impacting 1,067 PG&E customers Monday evening, according to the PG&E website.

The website said the outage was reported at 5:47 p.m.

At the time of posting the company’s preliminary assessment showed the outage was caused by an equipment issue and is unsure when power will be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.