BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 2,200 PG&E customers Thursday night in East Bakersfield.

The outage was reported just after 9:20 p.m. in an area east of Oswell Street, north of Edison Highway and into homes off Kern Canyon Road.

PG&E estimates power will be restored at 12:30 a.m., according to its website.