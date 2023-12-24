BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 6,000 customers are currently without electricity in northwest Bakersfield due to a power outage.

A power outage was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the PG&E Outage Center. Homes and businesses in the area of Olive Drive and Coffee Road and the intersection of Calloway Drive and 7th Standard Road are currently being affected. According to the website, crews expect power back on around 9:15 p.m.

The reason for the outage is currently under investigation and an assessment crew is looking into the problem.

Areas by 7th Standard Road and Zerker Road are also being affected.