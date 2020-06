BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is currently affecting more than 600 homes and businesses in Northwest Bakersfield.

The power outage began at around 7 p.m. and full power is expected to be restored at 10:15 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.

The outage is affecting home along Hageman Road between Fruitvale Avenue and Coffee Road.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.