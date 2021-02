BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is currently affecting over 5,300 homes and businesses Thursday night in Pinon Pines Estates, according to Southern California Edison.

The outage was reported at around 9 p.m. and about 30 customers were affected by an outage in Frazier Park the utility’s outage map showed.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known. SCE estimates power would be restored before 10 p.m. for most customers in Pinon Pines Estates.