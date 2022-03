BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage in central Bakersfield is affecting over 2,800 homes and businesses.

The outage was reported at around 8 p.m. and is affecting 2,860 customers, according to PG&E’s website. The PG&E map shows the outage is primarily in the area south of California Avenue and east of Chester Avenue.

PG&E estimates power to be restored by 11 p.m.