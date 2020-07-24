Power outage affecting over 1,500 PG&E customers in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is currently affecting more than 1,500 residents and businesses in Southwest Bakersfield.

The power outage was reported at around 9:15 p.m. in an area along Old River Road south of the Westside Parkway. A map of the outage shows it affecting the Park at River Walk and stretching south to some neighborhoods at near White Lane.

On its website, PG&E says it has a crew headed to the area to assess the outage. The cause of the outage is unknown, the utility says.

PG&E estimates power to be restored by 1 a.m.