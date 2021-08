UPDATE (2 p.m.): Power has been restored to the affected customers, according to PG&E.

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is impacting nearly 2,000 PG&E customers in Oildale.

The outage began just before 1 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m., according to PG&E’s website. The company is still investigating the cause of the outage.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.