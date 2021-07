BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is impacting 8,385 PG&E customers in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday evening.

The outage began at about 5:42 p.m. PG&E says the outage was caused by an equipment issue. Power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.

The affected area was south of Westside Parkway, east of Gosford Road, north of Taft Highway and west of Highway 43.