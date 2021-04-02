Power restored to over 3,000 PG&E customers following outage in south Bakersfield

UPDATE: Power has been restored, according to the PG&E outage map.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 3,366 PG&E customers in south Bakersfield lost power Friday morning. The outage was reported around 7:39 a.m. and the estimated restoration time is around 10:45 a.m., according to the PG&E outage map.

The outage is affecting homes and businesses between Planz Road and Highway 58, near South High School. The outage map website reports PG&E is still assessing the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.