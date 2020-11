BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting more than 2,000 PG&E customers in south Bakersfield.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Company is reporting that the outage started at around 3:22 p.m. and is currently affecting 2,225 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. The cause of the outage is still under investigation, according to PG&E.

