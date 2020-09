BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 2,086 PG&E customers in East Bakersfield lost power Thursday afternoon. The outage was reported just before 12:15 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is around 3:15 p.m., according to the PG&E outage map.

The outage is affecting homes and businesses along College Avenue between Mount Vernon Avenue and Fairfax Road. The outage map website reports PG&E is still assessing the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.