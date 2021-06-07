UPDATE: Power outage affecting more than 30 PG&E customers in East Bakersfield

UPDATE (6:50 p.m.): There are now 33 people without power in East Bakersfield, according to the PG&E power outage website. Power is estimated to be restored around 9:15 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage impacting 2,097 PG&E customers has been reported Monday in East Bakersfield.

The outage began at about 5:45 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.

Power is estimated to be restored around 8:45 p.m.

The affected area is east of Mout Vernon Avenue, south of Highway 178, west of Fairfax Road and north of Niles Street.