Power outage affecting more than 100 PG&E customers in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 101 PG&E customers in Northwest Bakersfield are without power this morning. The outage was reported just before 2 a.m. and the estimated restoration time is not available, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage is affecting homes and businesses along Highway 58 between Mohawk Street and Fairhaven Drive. The outage map website reports the cause of the outage is due to a vehicle hitting a power pole.

When the power outage first started, more than 1,700 PG&E customers were without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.