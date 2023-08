BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage has been reported in south Bakersfield, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric outage map.

The map says the outage began at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening, affecting between 500 and 4,999 customers near the intersection of White Lane and South H Street.

PG&E said the estimated restoration time is 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Check back for updates.