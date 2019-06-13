Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Until 8pm..Valley Temperatures near 105, with Mountain temperatures near 90

Dual PG&E outages affecting more than 3,600 residents and businesses in Southwest Bakersfield

UPDATE (6:01 pm.): A second power outage has been reported by PG&E affecting nearly 3,000 residents and businesses. PG&E reports on its website it is affecting 2,770 customers in the area of Gosford Road between Ming Avenue and District Boulevard. PG&E estimates power will be restored in the area at 7:30 p.m.

Power outage affecting about 3,600 customers on June 12.

UPDATE: PG&E reports the outage is now affecting about 900 customers.

Power outage in SW Bakersfield on June 12, 2019.

PG&E reports a power outage is affecting more than 1,300 customers in Southwest Bakersfield. Areas affected include a portion of California Avenue and Mohawk Street. PG&E says it is working to assess the cause. They estimate power will be restored at 8:15 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.

