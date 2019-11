UPDATE (10:59 a.m.): Power has been restored to all customers.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two power outages in northwest Bakersfield are impacting nearly 6,000 customers, according to PG&E.

Both outages — one impacting 4,258 customers, the other 1,562 customers — occurred at about 8:15 a.m.

Rain was falling throughout the area Wednesday morning, and PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen said the outages are weather-related.

PG&E has sent crews to the area.