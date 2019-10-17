Power out for 65 Southern California Edison customers in Kern in planned outage

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison has shut off power to 65 customers as part of a planned power outage due to weather conditions.

The outages are impacting customers in Weldon, Onyx and Canebrake.

The utility has said as many as 1,621 customers in Kern County could be impacted by shutoffs because of the potential for wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in the area that began at 8 a.m. today through 2 a.m. Friday. Westerly winds are forecast in the area between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Those living in unincorporated areas including Camp Owens, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Wofford Heights, Cameron Canyon, Midwind Sub, near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, Antelope Valley, Weldon, Onyx, Canebrake, Bodfish and Rosamond could be impacted.