All lanes reopened after power line falls on I-5 at Highway 166

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes have reopened after a power line fell on northbound Interstate 5 at Highway 166, setting tumbleweeds on fire and resulting in closures in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pole was reported in the slow lane at about 9:54 a.m., and northbound lanes were shut for about 30 minutes, officers said. The southbound lanes were then closed due to hot lines in the roadway on that side and vehicles were diverted onto Highway 166.

All lanes reopened around 11 a.m.