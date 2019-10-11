Power and landlines down in Stallion Springs, Bear Valley area

STALLIONS SPRINGS AND BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KGET) — Power is out and landlines are down in much of the Stallion Springs and Bear Valley area as part of a planned power outage, sheriff’s officials said.

Power isn’t expected to be restored until Saturday at the earliest.

For those requiring electric power for medical equipment such as ventilators, continuous IV, oxygen concentrators and auto feeding tubes, shelters are at the following locations:

Stallion Springs Community Services District, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi, phone number 661-822-3268.

Whiting Center (Bear Valley Springs), 26940 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, phone number 661-821-6641.

The Sheriff’s Office communication center can be reached at 661-861-3110.