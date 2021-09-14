POW/MIA Recognition Day tribute to be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Home will hold an event in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday.

“This is a time in which we honor our nation’s heroes who knew the hostility of war and the anguish of captivity,” said Greenlawn President James LaMar in a news release. “We pause and, through the commemoration of POW/MIA Day, honor all of America’s patriots who sacrificed their freedom and their lives for their country.”

Attending the tribute will be Mayor Karen Goh, Congressman David Valadao and local veteran groups.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in conjunction with local VFW Post 97.