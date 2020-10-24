Potomac Avenue shooting wounds one person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in East Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Potomac Avenue near South Robinson Street for a ShotSpotter call at around 5:15 p.m., but they didn’t find a victim at the scene. Officers found shell casings on the street and a van with shattered windows.

The shooting victim had arrived a nearby hospital and was treated for a minor gunshot wound, according to police.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.