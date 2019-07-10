Potentially harmful algal blooms found in Isabella Lake, Public Health says

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health has found active algal blooms in parts of Isabella Lake and is warning visitors to stay away from algae and scum in those areas.

Two water samples recently obtained from the lake indicated the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae at the “cautionary” level, the lowest of three advisory levels, Public Health officials said.

The agency is posting signs warning the public of algae in the areas of Kissack Cove and Hanning Flat. It says exposure can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms.