BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A “potential threat” to Independence High School on Thursday was determined to be non-credible, school administrators said.

Independence High School Principal Guillermo Alvarado sent a message to parents and guardians saying KHSD, Bakersfield police and administrators investigated the threat and determined it was not credible.

Multiple parents called 17 News about the situation at the school. Kern High School District spokesperson Erin Briscoe said there were fights at the school but they were unrelated to the threat earlier in the day.

Briscoe said there will be extra security and a larger KHSD police presence at the campus on Friday.