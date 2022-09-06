BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 and is expected to upgrade to an EEA 3 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, only one step away from rotating power outages.

At this time people are being asked to conserve power by limiting the use of appliances and electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to ISO.

If conditions continue to worsen rotating power outages will start to occur, according to ISO.

Go to the PG&E website by clicking here to see if your address will be impacted by rotating power outages.