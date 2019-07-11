Potential power shutoff could occur today or tomorrow in Lake Isabella and Bodfish, CAO says

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A public safety power shutoff could occur in the Lake Isabella and Bodfish communities today or tomorrow, according to county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.

The potential shutoff by Southern California Edison is due to projected weather conditions in high fire risk areas, Alsop said. Residents of Lake Isabella and Bodfish should be prepared for an extended power outage should Southern California Edison determine it’s necessary, he said.

About 3,000 Kern County residents have been notified the company iss exploring options for power shutoffs, officials said.