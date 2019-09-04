Potential names revealed for new Kern high school

Courtesy Kern High School District

The Kern High School District Board released 8 potential names for the newest high school to be added in Bakersfield during a board meeting Tuesday.

The names revealed are the following: Prosperity, Victory, Panama, Tacoma, David Nelson, Buck Owens, Thomas Baker, and Mary K Shell.

Earlier this year, the Kern High School District asked the community to submit names for the school.

The new school will be built on the corner of Panama Ln. and Cottonwood Rd and is scheduled to open in August 2022.

Trustees will vote on a name at the next board meeting on October 7.