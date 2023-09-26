BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If there is a government shutdown, all eyes are on the effects this will have on the more than 2 million people the federal government employs and federal programs.

As of this year, California has more than 142,000 federal civilian employees, the largest behind the District of Colombia.

In Kern County, there are more than 26,000 federal government workers, with more than 14,000 federal government workers in District 20, represented by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Also, there are more than 3,000 in District 22 and more than 9,000 in District 23.

As far as federal programs, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, the first federal program to be impacted is WIC. WIC provides services and nutrition to low-income pregnant women.

Angelina Taylor is a nutrition educator at Clinica Sierra Vista Wic and received WIC during the last government shutdown in 2018, she says if it was to happen again those who rely on the service would be devastated.

“This is how they feed their family. There’s no other option for them, they have to pay their rent and utilities and that takes everything that they have so they really depend on our program to nourish their families,” said Taylor.

According to Program Director Chelsea Manning, Clinica Sierra Vista WIC serves around 38,000 every month. Manning shared that the program is funded through Nov. 20 but if a shutdown surpasses that it could have catastrophic impacts.

“From what I understand it’ll impact the WIC participants in a way that they will have to be on a waiting list, and we won’t be able to serve them or give them healthy foods during that time. Our WIC staff it is possible during that time if we shut down, they will not have a job,” said Manning.

Now it is just a matter of waiting to see what is next.

“Every Time they talk about a government shutdown, we know it could potentially affect our job and yeah it is very scary,” said Taylor.