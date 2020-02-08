Pot shops back in business after search warrants conducted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Three local pot shops are operating once again after search warrants were conducted earlier this week. Knotts Collective, Backyard Organics and The Cannabliss in Oildale are back open.

The state Bureau of Cannabis Control issued warrants on the pot shops after undercover investigators found the shops operating without a license. The bureau conducted a probation sweep with assistance from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized nearly $185,000 worth of cannabis flowers, edibles and cannabis concentrate and more than $11,000 in cash at Backyard Organics, Tuesday. At Knotts Collective, the search warrant resulted in nearly $300,000 worth of cannabis flowers, edibles, cannabis concentrate, as well as vape pens. An additional $2,800 in cash was also seized at Knotts Collective.

Despite the search warrants, all shops were back operating Saturday.

In Oildale, the Cannabliss placed a sign on it’s door letting customers know they’re open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will provide updates when new information is made available.