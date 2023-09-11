BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th Anniversary Celebration of the Post 9/11 Fallen Warrior Remembrance Freedom Bell and Final Roll Call Ceremony happened this past Saturday.

Always Remembered– Never Forgotten: this was the motto of this event– and a motto that certainly needs to be kept in mind for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

The overall goal of the portrait of a warrior gallery is to commemorate not only the men and women killed in action from Kern County post Sept. 11, but for those who have come back from deployment that are waging a war of their own.

“We do this ceremony once a year to ensure that this community knows that in this county, we will always remember these sacrifices,” according to Lili Marsh, one of the founders of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

Guy Anderson, an Army staff Sergeant that served in 2012 throughout 2022, shared the story of losing his beloved friend coming back from a deployment. Though he was not killed in action, he was waging a war of his own at home.

Anderson and his friend on deployment, alongside Anderson’s art therapy.

“I’m fortunate. I consider myself lucky. I came back. A lot of my buddies didn’t, and I need to share their story. I think it’s important people know just how real it is” says Anderson.

If you or someone you know is suffering post deployment or service, there are resources available by texting or dialing 9-8-8.