BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A post 9/11 Fallen Warrior Remembrance is scheduled to be held Saturday morning in downtown Bakersfield.

Organizers say the 5th annual remembrance will be held across the street from the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery at the Lady Liberty Parking Lot at 1924 Eye St.

The event is scheduled from 9 to 9:45 a.m.