Possible security incident reported regarding county health plan vendor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is closely monitoring its employees’ health plan information after a third-party vendor reported a “possible security incident” Monday, according to the county’s communications director.

Calling the situation “very fluid,” Megan Person said the third-party vendor manages a component of the county’s health benefits and is investigating to determine what, if any, information was compromised.

“Our primary concern is the security of our plan participants’ information so we are monitoring it extremely vigilantly,” she said.

Person stressed the incident did not occur on a county network or system.

If any data was compromised, the affected health plan participants will be contacted and offered credit-monitoring services, she said.

