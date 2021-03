BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s office homicide detectives are investigating after possible human remains were found Wednesday in Rosamond.

KCSO says deputies were called to the desert area of Rattlesnake Road in Rosamond for possible human remains that were found there at around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.