Possible aircraft emergency near Tehachapi
Kern County Fire Department was searching the area near Tehachapi for a possible plane crash late Friday morning.
No wreckage has been located but searchers are detecting a emergency locating device.
The emergency signal is coming from the Tehachapi Mountians just south of the city of Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol.
KGET has a crew in route and more details will be posted here as they become available.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
