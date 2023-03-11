BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A water flow has become a threat to areas near McFarland and an evacuation warning has been put in place for residents of the community near Poso Creek, says Kern County Fire Department officials.

According to an official statement, Elmo Highway South to Famoso Road between Driver Road west to Highway 99 has been affected by this flooding.

Kern County officials advise all residents to be prepared to leave the area quickly if necessary, and those requiring additional time to evacuate such as residents with pets and livestock are asked to leave immediately.

According to officials, an evacuation center opened at 8 a.m. at Horizon Elementary School at 800 Garzoli Ave. in McFarland.