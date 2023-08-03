BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Poso Avenue underpass in Wasco has officially opened to traffic.

The new underpass is located between State Route 43 and the newly realigned J Street and will take traffic and pedestrians under the BNSF railroad and future high-speed rail tracks.

Authorities from the California high-speed rail project and Wasco say the new underpass not only benefits the environment, but improves safety for drivers.

CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority Brian Kelly said although the underpass is complete, there still is work to be done.

“Next thing after this civil works is done, which is everything beneath the track, next will be the track,” Kelly told 17 News. “So, we are going to our board to go out to procure the track supplier and track builder. And then, we’ll spend about the next year designing that, and then we’ll be out here starting the track in late 2025.”

The underpass was paid for mostly with state and federal funds, and the high-speed rail project has created, in total, 11,000 jobs across the state.

The rail authority says the goal is to have the section between Bakersfield and Merced operational between 2030 and 2033.