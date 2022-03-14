BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new portrait was unveiled at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield over the weekend.

Local hero Troy Jenkins, who saved the life of a young Iraqi girl and fellow soldiers, was dedicated on Saturday.

On April 19, 2003, Jenkins was on patrol with other soldiers when he threw himself on a cluster bomb that a 7-year-old Iraqi girl was playing with, protecting those in the area, according to his biography in the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery. He died five days later in Germany.

Jenkins was a native of Ridgecrest and enlisted in the Marines when he was 17 years old. He then joined the Army four years later.







Troy Jenkins is survived by his wife and two children.