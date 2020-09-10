Portrait of a Warrior Gallery to honor local fallen heroes on 9/11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 9/11 event honoring local fallen heroes is taking place at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Friday. There will be a Heroes Roll Call of Kern County’s fallen service members.

A brief ceremony with taps and a rifle salute will be held to recognize post-9/11 local heroes. Masks are required at the event and social distancing practices will be used.

The gallery features paintings and pictures honoring fallen soldiers, and was only the second in the country to feature portraits of fallen heroes from post-9/11 conflicts.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Portrait of a Warrior Galley is located at 1925 Eye St. in downtown Bakersfield.