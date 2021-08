BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for a mobile blood drive in Downtown Bakersfield Saturday.

The blood drive is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1925 Eye St. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ups will also be accepted.

Every donor will be entered into a drawing for a new Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Visit here to schedule an appointment.